Spate of eye injury cases; PM2.5 pollution up in Bengaluru

Fireworks lit up the sky on Thursday and Friday as well as Saturday as people across Bengaluru celebrated Deepavali. However, the celebrations brought their share of health concerns, ranging from breathlessness due to rising pollution levels in some neighbourhoods to injuries.
At least 45 people sustained eye injuries from crackers during the three-day festival. The maximum number of cases has been reported to Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, followed by Narayana Nethralaya. Patients included not just those lighting crackers but also bystanders.
According to information provided by Sujatha Rathod, director, Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, as many as 23 people with eye injuries were treated at the hospital over the past three days. Of these, three people had grievous injuries, while others had superficial injuries, she said. “While 20 cases had superficial injuries, they may have facial scars and can recover with medical intervention,” she said.
K. Bhujang Shetty, chairman and managing director of Narayana Nethralaya, said that of the 20 cases treated at the hospital, none was sight-threatening. As many as 12 patients were children, while 11 were onlookers. “This year, fortunately, we are seeing much fewer cases than previous years. This can be attributed to better awareness and also the rain that played spoilsport,” he said.
Two cases were reported and treated at Agarwal Eye Hospital; both patients were children.
High pollution levels
Residents in several parts of the city complained of breathlessness while others said they could see a “a low cloud of smog” in the evening.
“In some areas of Kasturinagar, more than the sound, the problem was the pungent smell of crackers that made breathing very difficult, resulting in headache and general discomfort. This, even after we had shut windows and doors. It took more than an hour for the air to clear,” said Praveen N. who lives on the ground floor.