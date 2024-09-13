Spain’s Ambassador to India discusses AI’s influence on governance, importance of urban planning

Juan Antonio March, diplomat and Spain’s Ambassador to India, emphasized the urgent need for nations to unite and collaborate on global challenges, particularly in the face of unprecedented technological advancements, at a discussion on ‘AI: Architect of Politics’ at The Bangalore International Centre.

Noting that an ignorant attitude to utilizing technological advancements effectively can hinder a country’s development, especially in the political sphere, he expressed concern over the lack of adequate urban planning in many parts of India, particularly in rapidly growing cities like Bengaluru.

Tanuj Bhojwani, the head of People+AI, was also present at the event.

The ethical implications

One of the key themes that emerged from the discussion was the ethical implications of AI. The rapid advancement of AI technology raises concerns about its potential misuse and its impact on jobs and privacy. The speakers emphasized the importance of developing ethical guidelines and regulations to ensure that AI is used responsibly and for the benefit of society.

The role of governments in regulating AI development was another important topic discussed. While some advocate for a non-intrusive approach, others argue that governments should play a more direct role in ensuring that AI is developed and utilized ethically. The speakers highlighted the need for international cooperation and collaboration to address the global challenges posed by AI.

The potential for AI to enhance democratic processes was also explored. The speakers discussed how AI can be used to improve access to information, increase voter participation, and combat misinformation. However, they also warned of the risks of AI being used to manipulate elections or undermine democratic institutions.

Urban planning

During the discussion, March also emphasized the importance of urban planning in shaping societies’ futures. He highlighted the need for well-planned cities that are sustainable, inclusive, and resilient to climate change. He asserted that investing in urban planning can enhance the quality of life for citizens and foster economic growth.

The speakers agreed that the challenges posed by AI require global collaboration and cooperation. They emphasized the need for international agreements and standards to ensure that AI is developed and used responsibly. They also called for increased investment in research and development to address the ethical and societal challenges of AI.

