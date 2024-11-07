 />
Space start-up Pixxel unveils hyperspectral satellite constellation the Fireflies

The Fireflies will offer unmatched precision with their native five-meter resolution, more than 150 spectral bands, and a 40-kilometre wide swath

Published - November 07, 2024 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Pixxel on Wednesday unveiled Fireflies, their flagship commercial satellites. The Bengaluru based space start-up which specialises in hyperspectral imaging and Earth observation is expected to launch the Fireflies which are a constellation of six next-gen hyperspectral satellites.

The Fireflies will offer unmatched precision with their native five-meter resolution, more than 150 spectral bands, and a 40-kilometre wide swath that enables the constellation to access any part of the globe on a daily basis.

“The Fireflies constellation will deliver critical data across various applications, from early detection of crop diseases and pinpointing water stress to real-time deforestation monitoring and tracking ocean pollution. With its unparalleled imaging capabilities, Fireflies is positioned to become an invaluable tool in the fight against climate change, enhancing food security and supporting sustainable resource management,” Pixxel said.

“This constellation marks a major milestone in Pixxel’s mission to make detailed and actionable insights about the planet accessible to all. Fireflies is built to capture the world in ways we’ve never seen before, giving us the clarity and detail needed to make impactful decisions for a better future,” said Awais Ahmed, CEO and Founder of Pixxel.

“As Pixxel prepares for the Fireflies launch, it is committed to harnessing space technology to shape a more sustainable future. With plans to expand the constellation to 24 satellites, Pixxel aims to make hyperspectral data widely accessible, driving impactful, data-informed decisions for the planet,” the start-up added.

