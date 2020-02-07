Space is no constraint for urban garden

You do not need a big space to have your own terrace garden. The Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) has developed different urban gardening models that can suit tiny spaces.

The institute’s “Arka Vertical Garden” concept requires just 2 sq.m. of area for a terrace/ urban garden, with two pots packed in. This is among models being introduced to urban gardening enthusiasts at the one-day workshop being held at the ongoing National Horticulture Fair of the institute at Hessarghatta.

This four-level vertical gardening model comes with a facility to keep a water container at the top which would serve as a water tank for irrigating plants through drip irrigation.

C. Aswath, Head of the Institute’s Floriculture and Medicinal Crop Division and also co-ordinator for the workshop, says the structure is designed to keep bigger plants at the bottom level and lighter ones at the top.

This structure, fitted with wheels for mobility, would cost between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000.

Just 20 litres of water a day is enough to nurture all the 12 plants under this system in all seasons barring summer.

The institute has also developed another vertical gardening concept that focuses on medicinal plants in a dimension of 4 meter x 10 meter and can accommodate 25 pots. Dr. Aswath says this system is more convenient for those having tiny porticos.

Even this concept, which may cost around ₹25,000, has a drip-irrigation system. The institute has also demonstrated a system of growing leafy vegetables in small trays, soilless hitech models such as nano film technology and so on.

Dr. Aswath also suggests erecting a shade-net cover on the terrace for effective cultivation of crops. “This will not only reduce consumption of water, but also help in increasing yield and controlling monkey menace,” he notes.

He observes that it is possible to grow most of the vegetables required for a family of four persons on a terrace space of just 20 x 30 sq.ft. if the cultivation and utilization of space is properly planned. The workshop is also teaching participants about the methods of turning kitchen waste into compost. The participants will get a pendrive with about 800 pages of information on urban horticulture.