Space for vehicle parking will be made mandatory in new houses in Bengaluru, says Home Minister

Published - July 16, 2024 09:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister G. Parameshwara during the Assembly session in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A new parking policy will be formulated making mandatory parking space for vehicles while granting permission for construction of new houses in Bengaluru, Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly.

In a reply to a question by S.R. Vishwanath, Dr. Parameshwara said many vehicle owners have been parking their vehicles on roads, streets, near metro rail stations, and public spaces, owing to a lack of parking space at their residences and the absence of a parking policy in BBMP limits.

The BJP member demanded that authorities should resume towing vehicles, as many park their vehicles on roads and streets causing inconvenience to the movement of traffic.

Fine collected

The Home Minister said the issue will be discussed with the BBMP to ensure smooth flow of vehicles. There are 1,197 no-parking roads in the city. During this April-June, ₹5.97 crore fine was collected from vehicle owners for violating traffic rules.

