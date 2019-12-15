Spa owner assaults police during raid

The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police arrested a 30-year-old owner of a spa for allegedly assaulting officers with the Women Protection Wing of the Central Crime Branch when they raided the premises. According to the police, the owner was allegedly running a prostitution racket in her spa on Nagarbhavi Road.
On a tip-off, the Women Protection Wing led by Inspector Anjumala T. Nayak raided the spa. During the search, the owner, Pavithra, questioned the officials and allegedly tried to attack Ms. Nayak.
“Police constable Varalakshmi intervened and tried to calm her down, but Pavithra started verbally abusing her. She then physically attacked the constable and tore her uniform,” said the police officer.
Women rescued
Two women staffers were rescued in the raid.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.