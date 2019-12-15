Spa owner assaults police during raid

The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police arrested a 30-year-old owner of a spa for allegedly assaulting officers with the Women Protection Wing of the Central Crime Branch when they raided the premises. According to the police, the owner was allegedly running a prostitution racket in her spa on Nagarbhavi Road.

On a tip-off, the Women Protection Wing led by Inspector Anjumala T. Nayak raided the spa. During the search, the owner, Pavithra, questioned the officials and allegedly tried to attack Ms. Nayak.

“Police constable Varalakshmi intervened and tried to calm her down, but Pavithra started verbally abusing her. She then physically attacked the constable and tore her uniform,” said the police officer.

Women rescued

Two women staffers were rescued in the raid.