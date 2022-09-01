South-interior Karnataka sees 186% departure in rainfall in August

As parts of the State are still reeling under the impact of unprecedented rainfall, South-Interior Karnataka (SIK) in August recorded 186% departure from the normal levels.

According to data of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), in August, the State recorded actual rainfall of 294 mm as against the normal 220 mm, with departure from normal being 33%, classified under the ‘excess’ category.

For the South-West monsoon, from June 1 to August 31, the State recorded actual rainfall of 833 mm, as against the normal of 691 mm, with the departure from normal being 21%, and classified under the ‘excess’ category.

This was after the State, in June, recorded actual rainfall of 156 mm, as against the normal of 199 mm, with the departure from normal being 22%, and classified under the ‘deficit’ category.

In July, the State recorded actual rainfall of 383 mm, as against the normal rainfall of 271 mm, with a 41% departure from normal, and being classified under the ‘excess’ category.