South India science drama festival on Thursday and Friday

Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), a unit of National Council of Science Museums, is hosting a two-day Southern India Science Drama Festival on November 14 and 15 at VITM on Kasturba Road.

A total of 10 teams representing Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana will enact plays on the theme ‘Science and Technology for mankind’.

H.S. Shivaprakash, poet and playwright, will inaugurate the event at 9.30 a.m. alongside special guest Nilanjan P. Choudhury, science educator and writer. Priyanaka Upendra, actor and producer, will take part in the valedictory programme at 3.30 p.m. as the chief guest. B.S.Raghuveer, Director (Minority), Department of School Education, will be the guest of honour.