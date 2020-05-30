South division police launch Namma Hiriyaru to connect with elders

Bengaluru

30 May 2020 17:44 IST

The south division police on Thursday launched Namma Hiriyaru, an initiative that will help senior citizens connect to the police with ease. “The aim is to provide our elders with a helping hand so that they can approach us and get their problems addressed at the local level without any hassles,” said Rohini Katoch Sepat, DCP (South).

The idea took shape two months ago during the lockdown when jurisdictional police realised how vulnerable senior citizens were. The south division has around 40 lakh citizens in its jurisdiction, of which around 10% are senior citizens. “They are vulnerable and need care and attention on a daily basis, as the present situation may continue,” DCP Sepat added.

To begin with, seven police stations will keep a database of senior citizens and form WhatsApp groups-based beat system. Each group will have two policemen as administrators. It will be their responsibility to address the problems raised by the senior citizens.

“This will also ensure that they are in constant touch with the local police. In turn, the police can look into an issue and solve it on ground before it gets escalated,” she said.

This initiative is different from the existing elders helpline. “The helpline has a 12-hour service focussing mainly on consultation and counselling. Namma Hiriyaru will be directly handled by trained policemen,” said senior police officials.