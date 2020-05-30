Bengaluru

South division police launch Namma Hiriyaru to connect with elders

The south division police on Thursday launched Namma Hiriyaru, an initiative that will help senior citizens connect to the police with ease. “The aim is to provide our elders with a helping hand so that they can approach us and get their problems addressed at the local level without any hassles,” said Rohini Katoch Sepat, DCP (South).

The idea took shape two months ago during the lockdown when jurisdictional police realised how vulnerable senior citizens were. The south division has around 40 lakh citizens in its jurisdiction, of which around 10% are senior citizens. “They are vulnerable and need care and attention on a daily basis, as the present situation may continue,” DCP Sepat added.

To begin with, seven police stations will keep a database of senior citizens and form WhatsApp groups-based beat system. Each group will have two policemen as administrators. It will be their responsibility to address the problems raised by the senior citizens.

“This will also ensure that they are in constant touch with the local police. In turn, the police can look into an issue and solve it on ground before it gets escalated,” she said.

This initiative is different from the existing elders helpline. “The helpline has a 12-hour service focussing mainly on consultation and counselling. Namma Hiriyaru will be directly handled by trained policemen,” said senior police officials.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 5:46:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/south-division-police-launch-namma-hiriyaru-to-connect-with-elders/article31710463.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY