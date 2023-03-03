Sorry state of affairs continue at Indira Canteens in Bengaluru

March 03, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

From poor patronage to unavailability of electricity and water as a result of pending dues, the sorry state of affairs continue at Indira Canteens in the city.

Now, the contractors running the canteens have stopped serving dinner at nearly 35 Indira Canteens citing a fall in patronage during dinner time. A representative from one of the contractors supplying food to the canteens said, “During dinner time, footfall is very less at a few canteens. Most of the food gets wasted. The transportation to such places becomes a costly affair.”

In December 2022, 15 mobile Indira Canteens were shut down citing lack of patronage. “We have already shut down operations of mobile canteens due to lack of patronage. The contractors running the canteens have reported a fall in patronage during dinner time. Since the contract specifies them to provide at least 500 meals and there is no meaning in serving less than 50 people in many places, they have stopped offering dinner. Adamya Chetana has stopped serving dinner at 30 to 35 canteens,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said after presenting the Budget on Thursday, March 2.

Pending bills

Apart from this, pending electricity and water bills are other problems faced by the canteens, where a few canteens have had to face electricity and water supply being cut. A canteen near Arekere had to face power disconnection for almost four days. Later, the power connection was restored after the dues were paid by the contractor.

In February, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) had cut water supply to some canteens for non-payment of bills.

A representative of the canteen contractor said that the BBMP has kept at least ₹30 to 40 crore payment pending for the vendor serving food and maintaining the canteen. Incidentally, the BBMP in its budget presented on March 2 earmarked ₹50 crore for the canteens this year.

“From the past one year, the payment from the BBMP has been pending. We hope at least after the Budget announcement, the pending payment will be paid. We have been managing the canteens without payment,” a representative said.

At present, three vendors — ChefTalk, Rewards and Adamya Chetana — are providing food in the canteens at a cost of ₹55.3 for three meals a day, which is borne by the civic body. Meals are provided to the citizens at ₹5 per plate for breakfast and ₹10 per plate for lunch and dinner.

BBMP plans

BBMP officials claimed that the popularity of the canteens has come down and hence, the civic body is looking to shift the canteens which are in less populated areas to densely populated areas. A BBMP official involved with the project said, “It is true that the canteens are not as popular as earlier, especially after the pandemic. We are looking at various ways to popularise the canteen and target more people in the coming days.”

“One measure is to relocate canteens in lesser populated areas to densely populated areas, such as bus stands, railway stations, and market areas. The State Cabinet has given the nod for the move. The Urban Development Department (UDD) is conducting a survey,” the official added.

Poor budget allocation

The Karnataka government had been providing 30% subsidy to the BBMP for operating Indira Canteens in the city. In 2017-18 and 2018-2019, the then government allocated ₹100 crore and ₹145 crore, respectively.

After the present BJP government took over, in the past two years, no funds were allocated for the scheme. Hence, the civic body had to allot funds to the canteens from its already stretched budget. The BBMP had earmarked ₹60 crore in the 2022-23 budget for running the Indira Canteens.