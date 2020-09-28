SOP framed for reopening schools in Karnataka

Bengaluru

Once schools reopen, classes will have to be run in shift systems if the strength of the school is high, and students need to maintain a minimum distance while sitting in the classroom.

These norms are part of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) chalked out by the Department of School Education Research and Training (DSERT) for reopening schools in Karnataka. The Department of Primary and Secondary Education is, however, yet to take a call on when schools will reopen for the 2020-21 academic year. Schools have been closed since March on account of COVID-19.

An official said instructions have been given for different stakeholders to follow. “We have suggested a shift system if the strength of the school is high. Schools that have low student strength can continue as they did previously, but will have to follow social distancing norms,” an official said. The official also added that all schools would have to be sanitised every day and restrictions have to be placed on allowing students to play sports on campus.

In the coming week, department officials will convene a meeting with different stakeholders, including teachers, school management representatives, parents, and School Development and Monitoring Committee members. Although the Centre had allowed States to reopen schools from September 21 and allow students to come to school to get their doubts clarified, the State government had said it would not be allowed as the number of COVID-19 cases was on the rise.