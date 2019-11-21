Soon, you will be able to shop for veggies at midnight

Don’t be surprised if you see Bengaloreans head out to pick up vegetables, groceries or silk sarees very late in the night or in the wee hours of the day.

The city easily has a night working population — inclusive of tech /BPO workers, healthcare staff, police personnel, factory workers and people of essential/ emergency services — of over a million, as per a guesstimate.

According to the recent State government notification, shops and commercial establishments that employ 10 or more people can be kept open round the clock, i.e. 24/7.

Labour Secretary P. Manivannan told The Hindu, “All trade bodies, including Assocham, Confederation of Indian Industry, Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, FKCCI, KASSIA, other traders’ outfits and a bunch of Indian and multinational technology firms in the city have been asking for something like this.”

To avail of the 24/7 facility, trade outfits that registered under the Karnataka Shops and Establishments Act, 1962, should appoint additional staff in order to ensure that no employee is made to work both day and night without a break.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Manjunath said it was a new regulation, shops can’t respond instantly and keep the shops open. They need to realign staff, may hire more or make proper rotas to ensure that nobody is overworked.

Traders and shop owners can decide whether to stay open in the night or not based on the area they are located, the kind of footfall they receive and the profile of their customers (captive or floating). Keeping shops open in nightlife areas in the city like Koramangala, Indiranagar etc., could give a big boost to both traders and shoppers, he said.

The law now permits night operations. However, shops and establishments in the city are yet to warm up to the night working idea, it seems. “It will take some time for the full impact of this rule change to come in. But for sure, we will see Bengaloreans shopping at midnight.”