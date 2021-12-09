Sonia Gandhi birthday: Congress organises baby shower for 70 women

The event was held in Banaswadi in Bengaluru on December 9

Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee members, led by its president M. S. Raksha Ramaiah and former minister K. J. George, organised a mass baby-shower ceremony for 70 pregnant women in Banaswadi in Bengaluru on December 9.

Congress interim-president Sonia Gandhi turned 75 on December 9. She is the longest-serving president of the All India Congress Committee. She was first elected as the president in 1998. She has led the Congress for 20 years.

The event was held in Anjaneya temple in Doddabanaswadi. The temple wore a festive look. All 70 pregnant women wore flowers, turmeric and silk sarees. Several relatives of the pregnant women and their close friends took part in the event.

Banaswadi is part of Sarvajna Nagar Assembly constituency, which is represented by former home minister K.J. George who was chief guest at the event. Mr. George and Mr. Raksha offered ‘bagina’ to the women.

Jawahar Bal Bhavan president J. Cyril Prabhu, block Congress president Raghu Devraj and several Youth Congress members took part in the event.