Some shops shut for security reasons during visit of PM Narendra Modi to Bengaluru

Shops were closed and roads were barricaded in and around Mysuru Road and on Kommaghatta Road at Kengeri, as part of the security arrangements for PM Narendra Modi’s visit, in Bengaluru on June 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

June 20, 2022 12:47 IST

Police have been deployed at every three metres along the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy in Bengaluru. Barricades have been put up alongside as a lot of people have turned up to welcome the Prime Minister