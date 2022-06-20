Some shops shut for security reasons during visit of PM Narendra Modi to Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau June 20, 2022 12:47 IST

Police have been deployed at every three metres along the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy in Bengaluru. Barricades have been put up alongside as a lot of people have turned up to welcome the Prime Minister

Shops were closed and roads were barricaded in and around Mysuru Road and on Kommaghatta Road at Kengeri, as part of the security arrangements for PM Narendra Modi’s visit, in Bengaluru on June 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Police have been deployed at every three metres along the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy in Bengaluru. Barricades have been put up alongside as a lot of people have turned up to welcome the Prime Minister

A high alert has been sounded in Bengaluru with over 10,000 police personnel deployed to provide security cover to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20. Police have been deployed at every three metres along the route of Mr. Modi's convoy. Barricades have been put up alongside as a lot of people, especially BJP workers and Mr. Modi’s supporters, have turned up to welcome the Prime Minister. Also Read PM in Karnataka live | Modi begins his two-day visit to the State today Police platoons have been deployed at various junctions to break up protests. Traffic police have restricted vehicle movement on the route of Mr. Modi’s convoy, and some shops have been shut down. Vehicle movement in the IISc. and Bangalore University campus has been banned. People visiting the universities have been told to carry IDs and invitations. Police are checking visitors for banned items and black clothes. Senior police officials have been supervising the security arrangements since June 19 night with 12 DCPs, 30 ACPs and 80 inspectors given responsibility of various jurisdictions. Over 300 Hoysala patrol vehicles have been deployed to watch out for any suspicious activity.



Our code of editorial values