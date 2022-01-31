Some schools remain closed, others reopen with good strength

Bengaluru

31 January 2022

Managements hope that attendance will pick up in the coming week

Many schools and colleges in Bengaluru reopened on Monday with a good strength, with an attendance of over 60% in classes.Although attendance was much higher in most places before they closed again in the first week of January, when COVID-19 numbers began to rise, the managements hope that the attendance will pick up in the coming week.

The data provided by the Department of Public Instruction shows that the attendance across all grades was above 50%, despite many schools not logging in the attendance.

Health screening

Many school managements had taken an undertaking from parents that they would not send their children to school even if they had mild symptoms. “We are conducting elaborate health screening at the school campuses but we want parents to be accountable and not send their kids to school if they have the slightest suspicion as Omicron is highly transmissible,” said a coordinator of an ICSE school.

Students seemed visibly excited about returning to classes after a break. In government schools, students were served midday meals on day one of classes being resumed.

D. Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said parents have realised that they have to send their children to schools if the learning loss has to be reversed. “Parents have realised that the third wave is mild and they would be making a mistake by not sending their children to school. We only hope that all private schools will reopen in the interest of students,” he said.

Teachers positive

Manila Carvalho, Principal, Delhi Public School, Bengaluru East, said that the school had suspended classes for I to IX this week as many teachers had tested positive. “We only held classes for X, XI and XII and most students opted for online classes,” she said.