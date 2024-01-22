Some schools declare holiday, many conduct special screening of temple inauguration in Bengaluru

January 22, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Although the State government had not declared a public holiday, some schools in Bengaluru declared a holiday on Monday on account of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Several others organised live screening of the ceremony in schools.

“Many schools, according to their capacities had organised live screening of the ceremony from Ayodhya. At some schools, students voluntarily dressed up as Lord Ram and Sita. The classes continued as usual and there was regular attendance,” said Shashikumar D., general secretary, Karnataka Associated Management of Schools (KAMS).

Chanting of religious hymns and ‘Jai Shri Ram’, cultural activities like storytelling competitions and harikathe sessions were observed in many schools while some schools had asked students to wear traditional attire.

Some parents and educationists opined that this was an imposition on students. “While I appreciate that children are introduced to cultural elements and arts like harikathe, I was a tad bit uncomfortable with the school doing something like this for a temple inauguration, even though it was a historic moment. Schools should be a neutral location and it would be right to only celebrate important festivals like Ganesh Chaturti and Christmas,” said Chaitra H.A., a parent from Uttarahalli.

“Children from different religious faiths and practices are studying in schools. The school management should not promote or practise any religion, including minority institutions. Imposing a politically driven religious programme and violating the administrative and academic norms of the State Education Act under which these institutions are governed is a gross violation of the law. Forcing children to watch a particular religious programme is violation of child’s personal liberty and faith,” said Niranjanaradhya V.P, development educationist.

Not just schools, even in some colleges, decorative rangolis and special pujas were conducted on account of consecration of the temple.

