Some parking lots at KIA to be temporarily closed from March 9

Bengaluru

05 March 2020 01:21 IST

This is to facilitate infrastructure development works

Ongoing infrastructure development works at the forecourt of Terminal 1 and other areas in Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will impact the movement of passengers and visitors who drive to the airport as some parking lots will be closed.

The BIAL has advised passengers to rely on public transport and taxis to avoid inconvenience. In a press release, BIAL said that with effect from March 9 to facilitate construction of infrastructure work, parking lots such as P1 (two-wheeler), P2 (budget) and P3 (premium) will be closed and private parking (non-taxi) will be made available at P4. From March 20, P6 will be opened for public.

These changes will increase walk-time to and from the terminal. To help passengers, BIAL has decided to provide airport shuttle services from P6 to the terminal every 10 minutes.

A decision has also been taken to shift the Uber boarding area to an adjacent facility from March 17. However, the Ola boarding zone will remain unaffected. Airport taxis will continue to operate from the current location. Vayu Vajra services by BMTC and Fly Bus services by the KSRTC will continue to operate from existing bus bays.