Some bakeries open, while others remain wary

The State government may have permitted bakeries, condiments, confectionery and sweet shops to operate, subject to them following guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

While some started operating on Tuesday itself, many owners of bakeries and sweet shops are still wary of opening their establishments.

U.R. Madhu, who owns L.J. Iyengar Bakery in Kempegowdanagar, T. Dasarahalli, said that he planned on opening his bakery on Wednesday.

“The bakery has been closed for nearly 15 days. We first plan on giving it a proper cleaning. We may begin operations on Thursday after buying all the required raw materials,” he said.

The owner of Iyengar Bakery in R.R. Nagar had reopened his shop. It was the smell of freshly baked bread that drew his clientèle to the bakery, he said. He claimed to have sold around 150 pounds of wheat bread. “However, there were no takers for the pastries and cakes,” he claimed.