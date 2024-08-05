GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Some Azim Premji University students sport Palestine flag during convocation

Published - August 05, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Some students who graduated from Azim Premji University sported the Palestine flag and ‘End Genocide’ stickers while receiving their degrees at the convocation ceremony held on Sunday.

The students claimed Azim Premji University has a collaboration with Tel Aviv University of Israel, and Wipro, the multinational company run by Azim Premji and family, also has several tie-ups with Israel. The students alleged that the university and the company are “complicit in the genocide” due to these tie-ups with Israeli institutions. They called for these relations to be cut immediately.

One of the students who sported the Palestine flag and held placards calling for putting a stop to genocide told The Hindu that over 80 students participated, showing their solidarity with the Palestinian struggle. “It was a symbolic protest. We expected Mr. Azim Premji to be present at the convocation like every year. But he did not come this time. But we want this message to reach him. We appeal to him to cut ties with Israeli institutions,” the student said.

In a statement, Azim Premji University said while a few students sported the Palestine flag as a mark of their solidarity, the convocation was held without any disturbance or protests on the campus.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.