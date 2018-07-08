Solution to parking problem sought

Residents of Defence Colony in Indiranagar and HAL 2nd and 3rd Stages met traffic police officials on Saturday to discuss the issue of haphazard parking in the neighbourhood.

The problem was being caused owing to a religious institution that sees a large number of visitors and has no parking facility. “The institution has been blocking 6th Main Road without permission from the traffic police. This is on the main road connecting 100 Feet and 80 Feet Road. Visitors park haphazardly, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters. Added to this is the problem of street vendors who have not only taken over the pavement but also the road,” said Ashok Sharath, Defence Colony Residents’ Association.

The meeting was attended by members of the religious institution and assurance was given to address the issues. “To begin with, they agreed to take immediate action on the noise issue,” he added.