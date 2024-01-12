Solidarity in Ellu Bella: Malleshwaram Social extends Sankranti thanks to the keepers of cleanliness

January 12, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a display of community spirit, Malleshwaram Social, a citizens’ group, is set to continue its annual Ellu Bella distribution during Sankranti as a tribute to the unsung heroes of solid waste management. This annual tradition, marking its third consecutive year this time, not only celebrates cultural richness but also serves as a heartfelt gesture to honour approximately 250 individuals from Malleswaram and Yeshwantpur.

Ravi Acharya, a member of Malleshwaram Social, said, “This distribution is done for junior health inspectors, auto drivers, and everyone involved in keeping our city clean. We are doing this in return to honour them for their hard work.” The decision to specifically honour those involved in solid waste management underscores the importance of acknowledging their often overlooked contribution to the community, he said.

“We work closely with pourakarmikas in our locality, and we try to do something for them on such occasions to appreciate their contribution to society. They do so much for us, and we just want to give them back whatever is possible. We organise an event for them or make some donations on Sankranti or Ugadi. This time we are doing it for Sankranti,” said Suchitra Deep, a member of the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group’s commitment to recognising the efforts of solid waste management personnel, junior health inspectors, and auto drivers exemplifies the essence of community spirit and gratitude. By extending this gesture during the festival, the organisation hopes to convey a message of appreciation and unity, fostering stronger bonds within the community and highlighting the indispensable roles these individuals play in our daily lives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.