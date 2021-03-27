Solid waste management gets lion’s share

Bengaluru

BBMP says this would help payment of bills

The BBMP Budget, which was presented on Saturday, has allocated ₹1,622.33 crore to handle the city’s gargantuan garbage problem. The civic body justified the allocation and pointed out that lower allocations in the past in solid waste management (SWM) had resulted in bills remaining unpaid for months on end. The allocation, however, includes ongoing capital work amounting to ₹522 crore.

The huge allocation has been made taking into cognisance the financial support that the proposed independent body for SWM would require initially. With street sweeping and welfare of pourakarmika continuing to be the responsibility of the BBMP, the civic body announced a slew of welfare measures for the civic workforce, starting from providing ₹5,000 to each pourakarmika under direct payment system to mark Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary every year.

The Budget has also allocated ₹9.50 crore towards education fee reimbursement up to ₹1 lakh for children of pourakarmikas and Group D employees of BBMP. That apart, ₹27 crore has been provisioned towards medical funds for pourakarmikas, Group D and general public.

Detailed guidelines for reimbursement of medical expenses under this fund will be finalised soon. Pourakarmikas will also be given ₹ 200 each every month for purchase of brooms, gloves and boots. These items will not be procured by BBMP henceforth.

Online feedback

An online system to give feedback on the quality of street sweeping will be enabled to monitor the delivery of services on ground. The schedules of sweeping by mechanical sweepers will be made public, so that citizens can verify the work done. Each pourakarmika has also been allotted a particular street or part of the street and citizens can provide an evaluation on the work.

The BBMP Pourakarmikara Sangha said that none of its demands for pourakarmika welfare find mention in the Budget, especially increase in minimum wages from around ₹18,000 to ₹24,000 a month. The money for brooms is far less than what pourakarmikas actually spend every month to procure new ones.

“There is no reference to bringing contract workers, drivers and assistants of autorickshaws and compactors, under the direct payment system, housing, pension, drinking water, changing rooms etc.. There should also be an audit of funds allocated to pourakarmika welfare in previous Budgets,” the sangha said.