Bengaluru

Soldiers donate blood to cancer patients in Bengaluru

Indian Army soldiers at a blood donation camp at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru, April 4, 2020

Indian Army soldiers at a blood donation camp at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru, April 4, 2020   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More than 100 serving personnel of the Indian Army donated blood here on Friday in aid of cancer patients being treated at the State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology.

"The Army undertook a quick blood donation camp at the MEG & Centre on the request of the medical authorities at Bengaluru," the regional public relations unit of the Ministry of Defence said.

KMIO sent them a distress request as it is facing an acute shortage of blood for its patients. There are no blood donors in the ongoing nationwide lockdown against COVID-19, the PR office said.

