Soldiers donate blood to cancer patients in Bengaluru

More than 100 serving personnel of the Indian Army donated blood here on Friday in aid of cancer patients being treated at the State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology.
"The Army undertook a quick blood donation camp at the MEG & Centre on the request of the medical authorities at Bengaluru," the regional public relations unit of the Ministry of Defence said.
KMIO sent them a distress request as it is facing an acute shortage of blood for its patients. There are no blood donors in the ongoing nationwide lockdown against COVID-19, the PR office said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.