Soldiers donate blood to cancer patients in Bengaluru

More than 100 serving personnel of the Indian Army donated blood here on Friday in aid of cancer patients being treated at the State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology.

"The Army undertook a quick blood donation camp at the MEG & Centre on the request of the medical authorities at Bengaluru," the regional public relations unit of the Ministry of Defence said.

KMIO sent them a distress request as it is facing an acute shortage of blood for its patients. There are no blood donors in the ongoing nationwide lockdown against COVID-19, the PR office said.