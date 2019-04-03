Solar energy set to power electric vehicles in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

03 April 2019 00:10 IST

The sun is set to power electric vehicles in the city. In an attempt to ensure that clean transport is driven by clean energy, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) is looking to utilise solar energy to power electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

As many as 112 EV charging stations are expected to be ready for use by August-end in the city. The charging stations have been proposed to ensure the required infrastructure to encourage the use of EVs. The stations available at present are located in four locations — the Bescom headquarters, Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, and the office of Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

The new stations will primarily come up on government department premises such as BBMP ward offices, TTMC buildings, BMTC offices, Karnataka Housing Board office, Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board office, and Bescom and BMRCL offices. They will be spread across the city, including in outer areas such as Kengeri, K.R. Puram, Yelahanka, and Electronics City.

C.K. Sreenath, DGM, Smart Grid and EV, Bescom, said a few stations would be chosen to try out the project on a pilot basis, and it would be expanded based on the technical and financial success of the pilot.

“Under the Smart Grid project, we are looking at adopting available technology and making an interactive grid. This includes smart metering, the DAS project, EV charging stations, and energy storage. In a few months, we are hoping to be able to start solar integration with the charging stations so that clean energy enables clean transport,” he said.

One of the main criticisms about the push for EVs has been the use of non-sustainable energy, such as coal, to power them. Many have said that it defeats the purpose of choosing electric vehicles over conventional ones.

At present, there are around 7,000 EVs in the city. The KERC had fixed ₹4.85 a unit as tariff for charging EVs last year, but a cost to serve is expected to be fixed for consumers at the stations.