Bengaluru

Software worth ₹36k crore exported during lockdown

Global Village Tech Park in Bengaluru.

Global Village Tech Park in Bengaluru.  

Although STPI does not have export numbers for the corresponding period last year, it reported software exports of ₹1,74,894 crore for the whole fiscal 2018-19.

The country’s tech flagship, Karnataka, has stayed afloat during the COVID-19 lockdown with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) units reporting export of software worth ₹36,459 crore over the three-month period of March to May.

Although STPI does not have export numbers for the corresponding period last year, it reported software exports of ₹1,74,894 crore for the whole fiscal 2018-19. Exports from Karnataka saw a growth from ₹5.6 crore in 1991-92 to ₹1,74,894 crore in 2018-19, which is 41% of the total current National Exports. “STPI companies report their export numbers only once a year and therefore we do not keep monthly or quarterly numbers. Figures for last three months are an exception, since we just wanted to know what was our exports during the lockdown period,” said an official at STPI.

Omkar Rai, DG, STPI, said that STPI was the first organisation to enable work-from-home facility to its member units well before the national lockdown was declared during the COVID-19 period.

To help start-ups during the COVID-19 lockdown to remain afloat, the government has waived rentals for start-ups operating out of the STPI for four months, from March 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020.

Around 18 start-ups in Karnataka have therefore benefited from this. STPI-Bengaluru is also in the process of setting up Atal Incubation Centre focusing on healthcare domain, supported by NITI Aayog. The centre will be mentored by cardiologist Devi Prasad Shetty. The centre will help start-ups bring new technological solutions to the healthcare domain, as per STPI.

In Karnataka, STPI-Bengaluru centre was set up in 1991. Today, it has four sub-centres (Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Manipal) under its jurisdiction. The STPI also has generated employment of 6.84 lakh.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 7:57:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/software-worth-36k-crore-exported-during-lockdown/article31792268.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY