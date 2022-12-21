Software engineer found dead in Bengaluru

December 21, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Dejected over prolonged illness, a 51-year-old software engineer was found dead in the backseat of his car at Mahalakshmi Layout on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar. The incident occurred at Kurubarahalli junction in the morning.

According to the police, Vijay Kumar sought the help of passers-by to put the car cover while he was sitting inside.

A few passers-by noticed the car parked haphazardly with the cover and informed the police. The police removed the cover to find Vijay Kumar in an unconscious state.

He was rushed to a near-by hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Inquiries revealed that Vijay Kumar was suffering from cardiac-related ailments and was under depression.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are further investigating further. Vijay Kumar was married and had two children.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya sahaya vani ph. 104 for help)