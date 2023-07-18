ADVERTISEMENT

Software engineer found dead at home in Bengaluru

July 18, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Her parents told police that harassment by her husband led her to take the extreme step

The Hindu Bureau

The deceased was found dead in her house at Jogupalya in Halasuru, Bengaluru on July 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Image for representation only

A 30-year-old software engineer allegedly ended her life due to alleged harassment by her husband, at her house in Jogupalya in Halasuru, on July 17.

The deceased, Divya, was found dead in her house. Parents of the deceased told police that harassment led her to take the extreme step.

According to the police, Divya was married to Aravind, also a techie, 11 years ago. The couple have two children.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 17 evening, Aravind called his in-laws to inform that Divya had locked the room from inside, and was not responding.

The in-laws rushed to the house, and found Divya dead.

Based on their complaint, police registered a case against Aravind.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US