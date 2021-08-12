Software engineer files plaint against hackers

Bengaluru

12 August 2021 02:52 IST

Says they have been harassing him

A 45-year-old software engineer has filed a complaint with the Whitefield cyber crime police after his email accounts were allegedly hacked. The victim, Santosh C. S., a resident of Chanasandra who works as a program manager in a reputed IT firm, claimed that the unknown hackers, after gaining access to his accounts, manipulated data and used his personal records and IDs for their own purposes.

“They have also been harassing him by manipulating his daily activities online. For instance, in his statement he said that recently he had ordered two pairs of shoes online from a branded store. The hacker however changes the size of his shoes from 8 to 6,” said a police officer. According to Mr. Santosh, he has been experiencing such anomalies from December 2019 till August this year. In his statement, he said that two of his accounts had been hacked, and his activities were being monitored online.

After gaining access to his accounts, the hackers applied for a job as a nurse and gave the victim’s details. They also verified his bank transactions. “They were able to do this by using spyware and keystroke trackers,” said the police.

Based on the complaint, the police on Monday registered a case charging the accused under various sections of the IT Act, 2000. They have also sought more details to corroborate his claims as part of the investigation.