Software engineer bludgeons mother to death

A 33-year-old software engineer allegedly stabbed her mother to death and then attacked her younger brother while they were sleeping in their house at K R. Puram early Sunday morning. The police are yet to arrest Amrutha Chandrashekhar, but her brother, Harish, 31, who survived the attack, told them that his sister mentioned being in some financial trouble before running out of the house.

Their mother Nirmala, 54, died on the spot. “She had multiple stab wounds and was also bludgeoned with an iron rod. Harish Chandrashekhar sustained deep cuts on his neck and hands,” said the police.

Amrutha is a software engineer working in an IT company in the city. She resided with her mother and Harish, who is also a software engineer. Their father had passed away a few years ago.

On Saturday, Amrutha told her family that she had been given a new role in Hyderabad, and was planning to relocate.

She urged her family to accompany her to Hyderabad for a quick visit, which they agreed to. She booked their tickets on Saturday for a Sunday morning flight.

“They had dinner together on Saturday night and went to bed early as they had to get up early in the morning to catch their flight,” said a senior police officer.

Around 4 a.m., Harish was woken up by some noise. He saw Amrutha looking for something in his cupboard. When he asked if she needed anything, she said that she was busy packing for the trip and left the room.

Fifteen minutes later, she returned to the room with a knife and slashed his neck. “Harish jumped out of the bed and started calling his mother. Amrutha told him that she had killed their mother with the same knife. She told him that she had also used an iron rod, and was planning to kill him too,” the police officer added.

When Harish tried to stop her, Amrutha stabbed his hand and fled their house.

“This is a rare case:a well-educated woman suddenly becomes so aggressive that she brutally murders her mother and tries to kill her younger brother. We are probing the reason for her actions,”said M.N. Anucheth, DCP, Whitefield division

The brother, Harish Chandrashekhar, who survived the attack and is hospitalised, told the police that his sister, Amrutha, was crying while she tried to stab him. While fighting her off, he sustained injuries on his hand.

When he ran to his mother’s room to check on her, he saw her lying in a pool of blood. He was able to call his relatives who lived nearby. When his aunt and other relatives came over, they realised the severity of what had happened and alerted the police before taking Harish and his mother to a hospital.

Doctors declared his mother, Nirmala, as brought dead and admitted Harish into the Intensive Care Unit as he had lost a lot of blood.

“He claims that Amrutha was upset about repayment of a personal loan of ₹15 lakh and harassment by money-lenders. We suspect there is more to this. We have an idea where she could be and will arrest her soon,” the officer added.

The police are waiting for Harish to recover so that they can question him.