Software engineer attacked by duo in Bengaluru

The Baiyappanahalli police are on the lookout for two armed men who allegedly assaulted and robbed a 23-year-old software engineer at Horamavu on Tuesday.

Dinesh Kumar S., a resident of Hoysala Nagar, was walking to his workplace for his night shift when two men blocked his way at the railway track above the Horamavu underpass. “The attackers pulled out a knife and demanded that he give them his valuables,” said a police officer. With no one to call for help, Dinesh gave them his laptop bag, phone, and wallet which had ₹90.

Unsatisfied, the two began to threaten him. At the same time, they saw a train approaching and started forcing Dinesh towards it, threatening to push him under it. “When he resisted, they attacked him with the knife. As he was trying to reason with them, his phone started ringing. It was the victim’s brother calling to check in on him. The accused instructed him to get his brother to transfer money to his own digital wallet,” said the officer.

One of the attackers left to buy liquor, while his friend waited for the money to be transferred. But Dinesh had given him the wrong mobile password. A few minutes later, Dinesh's brother along with his friends arrived at the spot. Sensing trouble, the attacker threw the laptop bag and escaped.

The police have taken up a case.