Bengaluru

Software developer booked for watching child pornography

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 09 October 2021 20:31 IST
Updated: 09 October 2021 20:31 IST

A software developer who works with a well-known fuel company has been booked for allegedly watching child pornography on his official laptop. The Whitefield cyber crime police registered an FIR and charged the developer based on a complaint filed by the asset protection manager of the firm.

The incident came to light when the company security unit came across an instance where a laptop used by the software developer showed that the user had visited sites with child pornographic content between May and September this year.

