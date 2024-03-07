Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) held protest in Karnataka 

March 07, 2024 08:28 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - BENGALURU

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), Karnataka State Committee, on Wednesday observed a State-level protest, demanding the government to stop the increase in prices of essential commodities, withdraw the anti-people National Education Policy 2020 immediately, provide permanent jobs and free healthcare for all.

K. Radhakrishna, Polit Bureau Member, SUCI(C), said that all current political parties in our country are subservient to the capitalist class, Hence, it only means that the working class and the impoverished section are in a way given a choice to elect a political party that would exploit them more profoundly.

Member of the State Committee M. Shashidhar, addressed the issue of Bagair Hukum farmers who are yet to receive their ownership documents and demanded the dispensing of the documents to the farmers immediately.

