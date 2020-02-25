Social work made him a popular figure

Ravi Pujari’s arrest and extradition was a rude shock to citizens of Senegal, as he was popular, a successful businessman and a social worker, the police said.
According to ADGP (Law and Order) Amar Kumar Pandey, Pujari had an annual income of ₹30 lakh. He provided employment to many locals in his restaurant.
He also gained popularity for social work such as organising public events and helping poor people by distributing clothes and gifts on special occasions. He would seek the help of philanthropists to donate money to supply potable water in poor localities across Senegal, he added.
It was only when the Senegalese police were updated about his criminal background and the red corner notices that local authorities realised that he was a fugitive underworld operative.
