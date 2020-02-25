Bengaluru

Social work made him a popular figure

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari aka Antony Fernandes

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari aka Antony Fernandes   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The gangster was into social work

Ravi Pujari’s arrest and extradition was a rude shock to citizens of Senegal, as he was popular, a successful businessman and a social worker, the police said.

According to ADGP (Law and Order) Amar Kumar Pandey, Pujari had an annual income of ₹30 lakh. He provided employment to many locals in his restaurant.

He also gained popularity for social work such as organising public events and helping poor people by distributing clothes and gifts on special occasions. He would seek the help of philanthropists to donate money to supply potable water in poor localities across Senegal, he added.

It was only when the Senegalese police were updated about his criminal background and the red corner notices that local authorities realised that he was a fugitive underworld operative.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 8:32:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/social-work-made-him-a-popular-figure/article30910010.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY