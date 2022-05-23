Social media post helps police arrest MBA graduate accused of murder

He was on the run for six years

A social media post uploading his picture ended the carefully crafted incognito life of a murder accused, who had jumped bail and assumed a new identity and was working at a bank in Pune.

Madhusudhan, 33, an MBA graduate and a private bank employee, was running a stock brokerage firm in Mysuru and incurred huge losses in 2014. He came across Udayraj Singh, a resident of Lakkasandra in the city, who offered to sell an antique necklace. He hatched a plan to rob him of the necklace and flee. As per the plan, he along with his associates Sriranga Abhishek, Kiran, Satish, Dileep kumar, Sridhar and Amith Kumar approached Udayraj on the pretext buying the antique necklace and attacked him with lethal weapons to rob the valuables in March 2014 .

Hearing the sound, Susheela Singh, wife of Udayraj, came out and raised alarm prompting the neighbours to nab Madhsudhan and two others. The Adugodi police subsequently arrested the others and filed a chargesheet. The court, meanwhile, convicted the other accused sentencing them to life and levied a fine of ₹1 lakh each in June 2019.

Madhusudhan, who came out on bail in 2017, fled the State and was untraceable till recently. The accused was not using the bank account nor communicated with his family. However, the police kept pursuing the case to track him down and recently came to know that he had uploaded his recent picture on a social media account, but under the name of Rahul. Following the trail, the police track down the accused to Pune, confronted him and arrested him, ending his nearly six years on the run.

Investigations have now revealed that Madhusudhan, after jumping bail in 2017, first went to Patna, Bihar, where he worked as a bike taxi rider for a year and later shifted to Pune, Maharashtra, with a new identity as Rahul. He has been working with a private bank on a contractual basis.