Social media influencer arrested for making reels posing with guns

The Kothanur police have arrested a 25-year-old social media influencer for creating reels with guns and bodyguards.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a suo motu case and arrested Arun Kathare, charging him with nuisance and under the Arms Act for further investigation. He was remanded in judicial custody while the seized guns were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, for analysis to ascertain the source.

The accused, who hails from Chitradurga, used to make reels and put them up on social media. In the first week of June, Kathare was seen walking around a hotel in Chokkanahalli with bodyguards carrying fake guns resembling Ak-47s, creating panic.

After his interrogation, the Kothanur police registered a case against Kathare for causing public disturbance under the Arms Act and Section 290 of the IPC (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). He has been sent to judicial custody.

Police officials said that Kathare often posted videos on his Instagram account wearing false jewellery and posing with fake guns, luxurious cars and motorcycles, and girls to get likes.

