Social media for children: To ban or not to ban  

“I didn’t care much for social media for a long time. But then, all my friends created accounts, and I felt left out. Eventually, I was tempted to join Instagram. Now, I use it to pass time and stay connected with my friends,” said a 14-year-old student from a private school in Bengaluru.

From peer pressure to social anxiety, there are various reasons why children today are increasingly active on social media.

Early usage of social media

“Anitha M. Kalibhat, School Coordinator, Alpine Public School, said, “As digital interactions dominate, face-to-face communication has diminished, leading to a decline in essential social skills. Children who heavily rely on online platforms miss out on learning vital non-verbal cues, which are crucial for empathy and understanding.”

Experts note that children as young as 9 or 10 years old began using social media more frequently during the post-pandemic era. While not all children develop issues from this usage, those with conditions like social anxiety or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are particularly vulnerable to excessive use.

“Adolescents aged 14 to 19 frequently engage with social media,” said Dr. K. John Vijay Sagar, a child psychiatrist at NIMHANS. “They use these platforms to stay connected with both real-life and virtual friends across geographical boundaries. Social media use surged post-pandemic as gadgets became more accessible due to school closures and online classes.”

Dr. Sagar explained that adolescents often turn to social media to connect with like-minded individuals, share interests, and discuss topics they might find difficult to explore offline. “Even when faced with adverse experiences, they use social media to seek support by posting or blogging about their challenges, feeling they won’t get the same understanding from their immediate social circles.”

Risks and concerns

However, Dr. Sagar acknowledged the downsides. “We’ve seen children spending three to four hours on gadgets after school, leading to behavioural addiction in some cases. Issues like cyberbullying, grooming, and other safety concerns are also prevalent,” he said.

To ban or not to ban

The Australian government recently proposed legislation to ban social media for children under 16, sparking global debates on whether such a blanket ban is a viable solution.

In Bengaluru, stakeholders largely agree that a complete ban is neither practical nor effective. “Rather than imposing a ban, adults need to model responsible behaviour. Children often imitate their parents,” said Vasudeva Sharma N.V., Executive Director of Child Rights Trust. “While social media has its risks, I have seen some children get the best kind of information through social media. Parents, caregivers, and teachers should guide children on using it positively.”

Nirupama G., a parent of two 15-year-olds, echoed this view: “We need to demonstrate the behaviour we want our children to adopt. Avoiding excessive social media use during family time can set a good example. Implementing a ban in a large country like India would be difficult.”

Some parents, however, advocate for stricter controls. “There’s a lot of harmful content normalised on social media, like drinking and smoking,” one parent argued, calling for stringent regulations.