Social distancing takes a back seat at markets

A few days ago, the authorities shifted Raithara Santhe, the farmer’s market near Yelahanka, to a vacant plot opposite the University of Agricultural Science, Bengaluru. The aim was to ensure that the market had more space to operate and facilitate social distancing, one of the practices that helps curb the spread of COVID-19.

At the new location, barricades were erected, police personnel were deployed at entry points, and announcements urging people not to crowd were made regularly. But, these measures have had no impact on most consumers, who, after failing to maintain any distance from fellow shoppers return to their homes to self-isolate.

“Every day, hundreds of people come here in their private vehicles to buy vegetables and fruits. We insist that they maintain distance while making purchases. Only some people listen,” said a police constable on duty.

The government officials were also seen appealing to people with little success. “Please do not come here to purchase vegetables every day. Buy enough for a week,” said one government official. For many residents, the visit to the market is a family outing. Three to four members from one family come in a car. People need to understand that this is not a picnic spot. We are going through a difficult time,” the official added.

Priya U., resident of Sahakarnagar, said: “In this market, we can purchase vegetables at comparatively cheaper rates as we get it directly from farmers. But the absence of social distance is cause for concern. The authorities are doing their best and people should cooperate.”

Rain adds to woes

Other markets, including wholesale ones, are facing similar problems. Onion and potato traders from Yeshwantpur APMC yard were shifted to Dasanapura APMC due to lack of space. However, traders at Dasanapura say that though the ground is vast, there are no measures taken to ensure social distancing. “This defeats the purpose of shifting the market,” a trader said.

Traders estimate that there are 400 poople operating from Dasanapura. “Hundreds of lorries and trucks of farmers and traders come here,” said a trader. A trader at Singena Agrahara, where the Kalasipalyam wholesale market has been shifted, said: “The whole place is filled with slush due to the recent rain.”

Rajendra Kumar Kataria, secretary to government, Agriculture, Horticulture and Sericulture, underscored the need for people to cooperate and defended the government’s decision to shift the markets. “Earlier, Raithara Santhe was operating in an area that is less than two acres of land. Maintaining social distancing was next to impossible there. After shifting to the the new place, the distancing is improving,” he told The Hindu.

He added that the State government was taking various measures to decongest the markets.

In Bengaluru, 480 HOPCOMS stores had increased procurement from farmers. HOPCOMS mobile units have started selling vegetables and fruit in residential apartments and other designated clusters.

“We are also encouraging food processing units and agencies doing large procurements both in the State and outside to make direct purchases from farmers. This would reduce crowding at markets to a great extent,” he said.