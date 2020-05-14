Bengaluru

Social distancing given the go-by at ration distribution programmes

People gathering to collect ration at R.T. Nagar in Bengaluru on Thursday.

People gathering to collect ration at R.T. Nagar in Bengaluru on Thursday.  

Citizens blame officials and organisers; leaders urged to be more responsible

With restrictions easing, there seems to be an uptick in the number of ‘ration distribution’ events by local leaders, much to the dismay of residents.

“While it’s important for those in need to receive aid, these events are being conducted with fanfare. People are gathering in large numbers as organisers pay only lip service to social distancing,” said a resident from Chandra Layout. A video of a ration distribution event in Ramamurthy Nagar that recently went viral showed attendees not wearing masks.

A senior police official told The Hindu that the situation is “tricky” as their hands are tied given that the events are held by local politicians. “The city Police Commissioner has clearly said that no one can hold public programmes. But political leaders, both from ruling and Opposition, don’t take mandatory permission when organising events to help the poor and distribute food. They simply inform us,” he said.

Another police officer cited an example of an organiser claiming that only five people would be supplying rations. “But when the programme starts, there will be hundreds of people along with cameras and crew to record the event,” he said.

Residents blame both officials and those organising such events. Manjunath J.S., a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout, said that in and around his area there were many such ‘distribution’ events that took place, mostly on roads. “Whenever there are senior party leaders attending such functions, the purpose of lockdown is completely lost,” he said.

Others pointed out that large functions can be held on open grounds instead. Ananda Threertha of Basavanagudi Residents Welfare Association said: “Such events, though done with good intention, defeats the whole purpose of our fight against COVID-19.”

D.S. Rajashekar, former president, Citizens’ Action Forum, urged politicians and local leaders to conduct themselves in a more responsible manner.

When contacted, a civic official said that most organisers take permission from the Joint Commissioner of particular zones before organising such events. “It is mandatory to have permission from the civic body and the police,” said the official.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 10:45:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/social-distancing-given-the-go-by-at-ration-distribution-programmes/article31585129.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY