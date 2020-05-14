Social distancing given the go-by at ration distribution programmes

With restrictions easing, there seems to be an uptick in the number of ‘ration distribution’ events by local leaders, much to the dismay of residents.

“While it’s important for those in need to receive aid, these events are being conducted with fanfare. People are gathering in large numbers as organisers pay only lip service to social distancing,” said a resident from Chandra Layout. A video of a ration distribution event in Ramamurthy Nagar that recently went viral showed attendees not wearing masks.

A senior police official told The Hindu that the situation is “tricky” as their hands are tied given that the events are held by local politicians. “The city Police Commissioner has clearly said that no one can hold public programmes. But political leaders, both from ruling and Opposition, don’t take mandatory permission when organising events to help the poor and distribute food. They simply inform us,” he said.

Another police officer cited an example of an organiser claiming that only five people would be supplying rations. “But when the programme starts, there will be hundreds of people along with cameras and crew to record the event,” he said.

Residents blame both officials and those organising such events. Manjunath J.S., a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout, said that in and around his area there were many such ‘distribution’ events that took place, mostly on roads. “Whenever there are senior party leaders attending such functions, the purpose of lockdown is completely lost,” he said.

Others pointed out that large functions can be held on open grounds instead. Ananda Threertha of Basavanagudi Residents Welfare Association said: “Such events, though done with good intention, defeats the whole purpose of our fight against COVID-19.”

D.S. Rajashekar, former president, Citizens’ Action Forum, urged politicians and local leaders to conduct themselves in a more responsible manner.

When contacted, a civic official said that most organisers take permission from the Joint Commissioner of particular zones before organising such events. “It is mandatory to have permission from the civic body and the police,” said the official.