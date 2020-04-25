Social distancing becoming part of local lexicon

Early Saturday morning, nearly 3,500 people gathered on either side of Siddaganga School Road leading to Housing Minister V. Somanna’s office in Chandra Layout. Clear lines had been drawn on the road to ensure that everyone maintained a physical distance from each other, and around 150 volunteers were on the spot to ensure that the rules were followed.

The Minister distributed foodgrain kits to beneficiaries from economically weaker sections of society who hail from Nagarabhavi and Nayandahalli wards. The attempt to ensure that everything went off in order is a far cry from the initial days of the lockdown where officials, politicians, and non-government organisations distributing essential items were often overwhelmed by the large crowds.

Most elected representatives are involved in distribution of relief measures in their respective constituencies/wards. For Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy, hunger and starvation take precedence over the pandemic. “The government has failed to ensure that relief reaches the true beneficiaries. Every day, my father (MLA for BTM Layout Ramalinga Reddy) and I go out to distribute cooked food and ration kits. People just fall over each other to get them. It is a disheartening and gut-wrenching scene,” she said.

Social distancing is increasingly becoming part of the local lexicon. Basavanagudi councillor and former Mayor B.S. Sathyanarayana said volunteers in his ward ensure that people maintain distance. “We were the first in the city to shift the vegetable and fruit vendors to APS College grounds, demarcate spots so that vendors and buyers can follow social distancing measures,” he said.

Kacharakanahalli councillor Padmanabha Reddy stressed on field-level party workers and volunteers to ensure that relief reaches the beneficiaries in accordance to social distancing norms while Gurappanapalya councillor Mohammad Rizwan Nawab said his team had been ensuring that relief materials are handed over to beneficiaries at their homes.

Many councillors, however, said distribution of free milk packets was a challenge. Speaking to The Hindu on condition of anonymity, they said that even middle-class families are demanding free milk packets. “People start crowding the minute the milk packets get dropped off at the ward. It is better if the free milk scheme is dropped altogether,” a senior councillor said.