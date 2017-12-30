Sobha booked for negligence

Sobha Ltd. was booked for negligence by the Varthur police who were acting on a complaint by relatives of Srikanth Sahu, 20, who was working at the construction site of the company on Balagere Road, off Varthur. He died following a cholera outbreak in one of the labour camps attached to the site. Doctors at St. John’s Hospital informed The Hindu that another labourer from the same site had also died of cholera on Friday.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is expected to follow suit with a complaint. Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Health, BBMP, said, “The living conditions at the site are unhygienic, leading to a cholera outbreak. We got them to clean the toilets, and ensured all people get boiled and cooled water,” he said.

Doctors working in the medical camp set up at the site by the BBMP since Friday night told The Hindu that the living conditions at the labour camps were ‘deficient on water and sanitation hygiene’.

Over 1,500 labourers live in two labour camps near the site where an apartment complex is being built. A single RO water plant has been installed at the site, but has not been working for many days, said Dr. Krishnappa, medical officer, Varthur Primary Health Centre. “Water from private tankers was being dumped into the sump, pumped to syntex tanks and supplied to the labourers. There are less than 45 toilets, clearly inadequate,” he said.

At present, labourers are being given canned water, which is boiled and cooled, he added.

“We are not sure whether it is a cholera outbreak. We have diagnosed it as gastroenteritis and referred multiple cases to St. Johns Hospital. One youth died on the way to the hospital on Friday night. On Friday, we treated 154 people and on Saturday 178. There are other symptoms like fever, fungal infections and constipation, but cholera symptoms are not widespread. On Saturday, we referred two patients to St Johns Hospital for symptoms similar to the person who died,” he said.

However, doctors at St. Johns Hospital confirmed an outbreak of cholera and said that apart from the labourer who was brought in dead on Friday, another person who was under treatment also died the same day, taking the death toll to two.

“Of the 18 labourers being treated as inpatients, three have cholera,” said Sanjiv Lewin, Associate Medical Superintendent, St. John's Hospital.

In a statement, Sobha Ltd. said: “There has been an unfortunate incident. Sobha has been a responsible corporate entity and we have taken quick steps on one side to investigate the matter thoroughly and, on other side, to get the affected workmen treated. We are monitoring the situation closely.”