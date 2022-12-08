Snake on the road results in serial accident in Karnataka

December 08, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two drivers were injured and several vehicles damaged in a serial accident, when one of the vehicles stopped suddenly to avoid a snake crossing the road near Agalakurki village on the outskirts of Chikkaballapura on Wednesday.

The driver of a goods vehicle coming from Hyderabad towards the city noticed a snake crossing the road and halted.

The vehicles following him collided with each other, resulting in damage and injuries. Three trucks and a car were damaged in the accident.

The Chikkaballapura traffic police have registered a case of negligence against the truck driver.

