  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

Snake on the road results in serial accident in Karnataka

December 08, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two drivers were injured and several vehicles damaged in a serial accident, when one of the vehicles stopped suddenly to avoid a snake crossing the road near Agalakurki village on the outskirts of Chikkaballapura on Wednesday.

The driver of a goods vehicle coming from Hyderabad towards the city noticed a snake crossing the road and halted.

The vehicles following him collided with each other, resulting in damage and injuries. Three trucks and a car were damaged in the accident.

The Chikkaballapura traffic police have registered a case of negligence against the truck driver.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.