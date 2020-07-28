Bengaluru

‘Smell cards’ mooted to screen people

Experts say that loss of smell is one of the many symptoms and not necessarily a condition of COVID-19.

Anosmia, or loss of smell, is one of the symptoms many COVID-19 patients display. With this in mind, Bengaluru Mayor M. Goutham Kumar on Tuesday directed officials to look into the possibility of introducing “smell card checks” at public places, including malls, to identify asymptomatic cases. At the BBMP Council on Tuesday, Mr. Kumar said, “I have learnt from the media that such a thing is being mulled over in Delhi. Hence, the possibility of such checks can be looked into,” he said.

However, experts say that loss of smell is just one of the many symptoms and not necessarily a condition of COVID-19.

