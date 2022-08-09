Bengaluru

Smartworks picks up 7 lakh sq. ft. office space in Bengaluru

Vehicles ply on Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru. The company has taken office space on lease at Vaishnavi Tech Park, a multi-functional IT and business infrastructure located near Outer Ring Road (ORR). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru August 09, 2022 11:03 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 11:03 IST

Smartworks, an enterprise workspace platform, has taken 7 lakh sq. ft. office space on lease at Vaishnavi Tech Park, a multi-functional IT and business infrastructure located near Outer Ring Road (ORR), in Bengaluru.

The over-9,000-seat centre would be operational in the final quarter of calendar 2022. The company has a target to expand its infrastructure to 10 million sq.ft. by end of FY22-23.

Neetish Sarda, founder, Smartworks, said, “We broke our record for leasing large independent flex spaces to enable a holistic office experience, increasing from 6.4 lakh square feet last year in Pune to this newest centre in Bengaluru, one of the largest office markets in India. As part of the return-to-work plan, enterprises are introducing new work patterns and looking to other markets for talent, which has led to a significant increase in demand for our product.”

Smartworks has operations in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Noida, and Pune. The company has a mandate to achieve a revenue target of ₹1,000 crore this year.

