Smart parking tender for all eight zones fails to draw bidders, BBMP calls for second tender

December 11, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The trial of the smart parking system on Kasturba Road. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

After implementing the smart parking system on 10 roads in the Central Business District (CBD), the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now failed to draw any bidders for the new smart parking system planned for all eight zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently withdrawing the earlier tender, the civic body has called for a second tender under the design, build, finance, operation, and transfer (DBFOT) smart parking model for street parking spaces in the city.

In September 2022, the BBMP called for the tender and it has now called for a fresh tender again this month with a few changes, including reducing the year of previous experience and earnest money deposit (EMD) amount.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An official from the BBMP Traffic engineering cell (TEC) said, “From five years of experience, we have reduced it to three years considering the COVID-19 lockdown in the last two years where many contractors were not getting work. Now, after the changes, we hope to get new bidders for the project to operate under a DBFOT for a period of 10 years in eight zones.”

According to officials, the new smart parking system will be taken up according to the new Parking Policy 2.0 which will be implemented by the BBMP under the recommendation of the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT).

“This project will help finding a parking spot, which has become challenging in the city. With the help of sensors installed along roads in various zones, information on availability of parking slots will be transmitted to a monitoring cell, which will relay the same to motorists via an app. The parking fee can be paid through the app or at the smart parking meters installed on the roads. CCTV cameras will also be installed as a security measure,” an official explained.

In the CBD area, the BBMP, along with the Central Parking Services (CPS), a parking management organisation, have started smart parking in 10 roads, including Kasturba Road, Cunningham Road, M.G. Road, St. Marks Road, Residency Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Mallya Hospital Road, Museum Cross Road, and Ali Asker Road.

“This is an attempt to solve traffic congestion in the city, which is compounded by illegal parking,” the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US