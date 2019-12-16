Bengaluru

Smart parking system on Kasturba Road from Monday

more-in

From Monday, finding parking in the central business district may not be a hassle for commuters as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will introduce smart parking on Kasturba Road.

The first such facility can accommodate 3,300 four-wheelers and 10,000 two-wheelers. The payment has to be done immediately after the vehicle is parked or within five minutes in a mobile app or at a parking meter. The parking charges have been fixed based on three zones.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar has inspected the facility along with Mayor M. Goutham Kumar.

Officials hope that this facility would systematise parking in the city and also raise revenue for the civic body. The BBMP hopes to raise a revenue of ₹31 crore through smart parking facilities.

Based on the feedback on this stretch, the civic body would implement smart parking on other roads.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
civic infrastructure
Bangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 1:14:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/smart-parking-system-on-kasturba-road-from-monday/article30314851.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY