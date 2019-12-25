Smart control room for SWM in eight months

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is looking at establishing a smart control room for solid waste management (SWM) in about eight months.

A tender for setting up the smart control room has been floated by the Bengaluru Smart City Ltd., on behalf of the BBMP. As per the tender, the Information and Communication Technology-based SWM system is being set up at a cost of ₹37 crore.

According to BBMP's Special Commissioner (SWM) D. Randeep, the smart control room is an overarching approach to solid waste management. This also finds mention in the BBMP's SWM bylaws.

Many modules have been envisaged, including admin module, contractors module, door-to-door collection module, transit management system, billing and collection, grievance redressal and monitoring cell, asset monitoring. It also includes a mobile app, which will enable monitoring of the activities by not just BBMP officials and contractors, but also citizens.

Mr. Randeep said each module is a separate entity by itself, which will be available on the smart control room platform. This, he said, will help the civic body in the long term as well.

“We made only one request to Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. We wanted the company that bags the tender to first take up transit management system or fleet management module for better route mapping and optimisation, under which all SWM vehicles are fitted with GPS trackers and RFID tags,” he said.

This will help the BBMP bring in accountability and transparency, as location details of any primary and secondary waste collection vehicle can be tracked on a real time basis. “We will know how much waste went to the processing plants, landfills and dry waste collection centres,” he added.

According to the tender notification, the tender documents may be downloaded from the e-procurement portal from December 28. The last date to send pre-bid enquiries is January 7, 2020. The bids may be placed by January 30. The technical bid will be opened on January 31.