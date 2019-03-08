Smart City project: No relief for Tumakuru residents

Though Tumakuru was chosen for the Smart City project, urban planners and activists say that it continues to suffer from lack of basic amenities, such as toilets.

Most slums lack this basic amenity, said A. Narasimhamurthy, State convenor of Slum Janandolana Karnataka. “Only 10% of the people living in slums have constructed toilets in their houses, and the remaining 90% relieve themselves in open spaces,” he said.

Tumakuru has 26 slums, which are declared, with 10,000 households and a population of 56,000. Another 20 slums that are not declared have a population of around 50,000 persons.

It’s the women who suffer the most as they can relieve themselves in open spaces only before the sunrise and after sunset.

“I fear to go out in the dark, as there are a lot of snakes and scorpions in the area, but I have no choice. Many women and girls, including me, don’t eat properly and skip meals to avoid going to the toilet during the day,” said Lakshmibai, a 26-year-old resident of Ismailnagar.

Children use the facilities in their schools.

“I have to wait till I go to the school to relieve myself, as there are no toilets in Ismailnagar,” said Chandrakala, a class eight student.

N.R. Colony slum is one of the few exceptions with 20 community toilets for a population of 6,500. But it’s not enough, say residents.

Activists allege that Smart City projects are being planned for the benefit of the rich, and beautifying the city without any thought to housing and constructing toilets.

Corporation Commissioner Bhoobalan T. denied this allegation. “In the Smart City project meeting, I submitted a proposal to build public toilets. Preference will be given to slums. We will build toilets in houses, if they have space, under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or else we will build community toilets in slums and areas that need them,” he said.